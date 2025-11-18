D4vd Viewed as Suspect by Investigators in Celeste Rivas' Apparent Homicide

D4vd is viewed as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, the teenager who was found decomposing in his Tesla ... law enforcement sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

As far as we know, there is no paperwork classifying D4vd as a suspect, but as one of our sources told us ... "Investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect."

We're also told they're viewing Celeste's death as a homicide, even though the Medical Examiner has yet to determine cause or manner of death -- investigators are still awaiting toxicology results.

One source claims the police investigation revealed that around the Spring of 2025, D4vd took a trip in the middle of the night to a remote area of Santa Barbara County and remained there for several hours. We have not double-sourced that information. It's also unclear why a Spring trip would be on LAPD's radar.

We have not been able to find a photo or video of Celeste since September 2024.

D4vd was living in the Hollywood Hills in a rental home -- cops searched the property for blood evidence -- and his Tesla was abandoned on a nearby street and towed to an impound lot, where Celeste's body was later found in the front trunk.

Play video content

Celeste's body was decomposing when it was found in a plastic bag back in early September ... and our sources say it looks like the body was cut up and that the manner in which Celeste was dismembered strongly suggests whoever did it had help from other people.

It's unclear if cops have any suspects besides D4vd.

LAPD told us Monday that they are not close to making an arrest.