D4vd Rental Home Surveillance Videos in LAPD Possession, Says Homeowner

LAPD's sitting on a potential goldmine in the D4vd investigation ... surveillance videos from the singer's Hollywood Hills rental home that could reveal whether Celeste Rivas was there prior to her mysterious death.

TMZ has learned cops seized all the footage from multiple security cameras at the house last month while executing a search warrant. The owner of the house, Malden Trifunovic, tells us the external cameras would show anyone who went in or out of the house ... so, the footage could help cops track Celeste's movements leading up to her demise.

Malden says he hasn't seen any of the footage himself, because he intentionally did not have access to the cameras, to allow his renters privacy -- so, he has no idea if Celeste was ever in the house. He says he's asked LAPD for a copy of the warrant and an itemized list of what was seized from the house, but has not gotten a response.

Malden has hired a private investigator to look into Celeste's death. He says his P.I. is still very early on in his investigation and has nothing to share yet.

As we've reported, people who partied with D4vd told us the singer and Celeste presented as a couple, but everyone thought the 14-year-old was actually 19, and a student at USC.

D4vd's Tesla -- in which Celeste's reportedly dismembered body was found -- was parked on the street a block away from the house when it was towed on Sept. 5 ... leading to the grisly discovery of her remains days later.