D4vd Transfers Texas Homes To Mother's Name

D4vd is making some real estate moves as cops investigate the death of a 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose decomposing corpse was found in his Tesla ... he transferred two of his Texas homes to his mother.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the singer transferred the deeds to two Houston-area residences he owns under a trust to his mother.

D4vd made the changes on Sept. 18 and Sept. 22 ... and the 18th was the same day cops were called to one of his homes for a swatting incident. The caller, who was apparently using a device to mask their voice, falsely reported a shooting and a dead female victim.

It looks like his parents and his siblings are already living in one of the homes ... when cops showed up for the swatting call, his parents answered the door and told police D4vd's younger brother and sister were upstairs.

As we reported .... LAPD executed a search warrant at the L.A. rental home where D4vd was living on Sept. 17.

D4vd -- government name David Anthony Burke -- is tied to the shocking discovery of Celeste Rivas' body last month. She had been reported missing from her Lake Elsinore, CA home in early 2024. Authorities believe she may have been dead for weeks before her decomposing body was found in the Tesla's front trunk.

D4vd cancelled the rest of his tour and put his deluxe album rollout, "Withered," on hold. He has not been seen in public since then.