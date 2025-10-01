Cops Called to Celeste Rivas' House 11 Times Over One Year

More evidence has surfaced of Celeste Rivas' troubled home life ... Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called to her house 11 times in just one year, TMZ has learned.

Deputies repeatedly responded to her house in Lake Elsinore, California between February 2024 and April 2025, according to police records, obtained by TMZ. And get this ... cops say deputies visited Celeste's home THREE times in a single day -- March 19, 2024.

That date is interesting, because TMZ obtained this surveillance video from a liquor store on the same block as the family home. Celeste's sister went to the store after Celeste ran away, and checked to see if she was on the video. There is a shot of Celeste running down the street, and going out of frame. A car pulls out -- it's unclear if she got in that car. Two of the 3 visits that day were at Celeste's home ... the third was to the liquor store.

The records state almost all the calls were listed as "minor crime investigation" with the exception of one other call for "suspicious circumstances."

Police took reports for 4 of the incidents, and cops planned to do follow-ups on three of the calls. The dispositions on the rest of the calls were not available.

Worth noting, police responded to Celeste's home at 9:29 PM on April 5, 2024 -- about a half hour after her family reported her missing to police at 9 PM, according to her missing-persons flyer.

As we first reported ... Celeste had a troubled home life and threatened to run away several times. An ex-boyfriend from middle school told TMZ she had joked about it ... before she actually left.