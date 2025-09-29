Celeste Likely Dead for Weeks Before Body Found in D4vd's Tesla, LAPD Says

Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was sitting in D4vd's Tesla for weeks before being uncovered by police, according to the LAPD.

Speaking with PEOPLE, LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams says ... "We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."

Williams says it's still unclear whether anyone has "any criminal culpability" for Celeste's death "beyond the concealment of her dead body" ... noting the medical examiner has yet to determine a cause or manner of her death.

Police are continuing to investigate Celeste's disappearance and her ties to D4vd.

Celeste ran away from home several times in 2024 -- and footage obtained by TMZ captures one of the last times she's seen on camera.

D4vd has also spent time in the Lake Elsinore area where Celeste grew up ... with one photo showing him less than a mile from her family's home.