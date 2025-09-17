Photo Surfaces Showing D4vd In Area Where Dead Girl Lived

The singer D4vd was spotted in the immediate area where the victim lived before she disappeared ... TMZ has learned.

We examined this photo, which shows D4vd interacting with another man who was holding a bag. Based on Google Maps, David was in Lake Elsinore, CA, which is in Riverside County ... 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

According to Google Maps, D4vd was standing .3 miles from the home where Celeste Rivas was living with her family before she disappeared back in April 2024. The place D4vd was standing is a 6-minute walk to Celeste's family home.

And this photo is circulating online ... appearing to show D4vd with a girl who looks remarkably like Celeste.

The side-by-side looks like it could indeed be Celeste, but authorities have not confirmed that with TMZ.

As TMZ reported, the body of the girl found in the Tesla owned by D4vd has been identified as Celeste Rivas. TMZ got a tip last week that Celeste was the victim, and we contacted her mother. The mother said Celeste had a boyfriend named David and she was suspicious because police had said the victim had a "Shhh..." tattoo on her right index finger. The mother said her daughter had that same tattoo. We then contacted LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division and gave them the mom's name and phone number.

TMZ also discovered D4vd also has a "shhh..." tattoo on his right index finger.