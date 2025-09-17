Cops Hunting For Videos of D4vd's Tesla In Area Where Car Was Abandoned

D4vd's Tesla was abandoned on a street in the Hollywood Hills before it was towed and impounded with a dead body inside ... and cops are scouring the area where the car was parked and looking for video that would identify the driver and maybe crack the case.

Multiple people who live on the block where the singer's Tesla was abandoned tell TMZ ... LAPD swept the area and are talking with every neighbor they can track down to see if there is Ring camera or surveillance video showing D4vd's car.

We're told cops are not only asking residents for video showing the main street where the car was towed from, they're also searching for video showing nearby alleyways ... suggesting cops believe the Tesla may have driven through an alley before being abandoned to avoid detection.

We know cops got video of the alleyway from at least one neighbor ... but the Tesla was not in the footage.

We're told the neighbor who called to have the car towed earlier this month has since talked to police and turned over footage ... but we do not know if the video revealed the driver's identity.

One complicating factor here ... several homes in the area are party houses and short-term rentals ... and cops need to get in touch with the owners.

Cops were called to a Hollywood tow yard last week after getting reports of a foul odor coming from the Tesla ... and they found a chopped-up and decomposing body inside.

We broke the story ... the body was identified Wednesday as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her mom told us she went missing last year and had a boyfriend named David.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said the body was "severely decomposed" and appeared to have been in the car for an extended period of time before being found.

Celeste and D4vd have matching tattoos on their right index finger ... the ink reads, "Shh..."

TMZ spoke with Celeste's mom last week, and she told us about her daughter's tattoo, adding that it was in red ink. The mom said Celeste had been missing for more than a year, and she was suspicious of the Tesla discovery because she said Celeste's boyfriend's name was David.

We contacted LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division and forwarded the contact information for Celeste's mom.