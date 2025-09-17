Singer D4vd Has Tattoo Matching Body of Girl Found in His Tesla

Singer D4vd has a tattoo on his finger with the letters "Shhh..." -- and the young girl's body found in his Tesla has the same tattoo on her finger.

As TMZ reported, the body has now been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Authorities said she had a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters "Shhh..." David's tattoo is also on his right index finger.

TMZ spoke with Celeste's mom last week, and she told us about her daughter's tattoo, adding it was in red ink. The mom said Celeste had been missing for more than a year, but she was suspicious of the Tesla discovery because she said Celeste's boyfriend's name was David.

TMZ contacted LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division and forwarded the contact information for Celeste's mom.

The tattoo is not unique. Rihanna popularized it when she put the tattoo on her right index finger back in 2008. Lindsay Lohan, Lily Allen and others have the same tattoo.

As for D4vd, we looked at photos back in April through the beginning of August 2024, and he did not have that tattoo.

The first photo where you see the tattoo on D4vd is from September 2024.

Play video content TMZ.com

D4vd has been on tour for a while and has not been in Los Angeles for more than a month. Police have not revealed who was driving the Tesla before it was left on a Hollywood street and impounded September 8th. The vehicle had not been reported stolen.

Police have not said if they have a suspect.