Who Is Celeste Rivas? What to Know About the Deceased Individual

Celeste Rivas' name became known nationwide when we revealed her body had been found in a Tesla belonging to D4vd.

And the story's only gone deeper from there, as we found out her whereabouts had been unknown prior to the discovery of her corpse.

We're going to take a look into the deceased individual's background and check out the circumstances surrounding her death.

Celeste Was Originally From California

Celeste was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, California, about an hour and a half southeast of Los Angeles.

Her mom spoke to us shortly after her daughter's body was identified and said her daughter had been missing for more than a year, and that she was only 13 when she vanished.

Celeste had a tattoo reading "Shhh..." on her right index finger -- and D4vd has an identical tattoo on his right index finger.

Her mom also stated her daughter had a boyfriend named David at the time of her disappearance.

Her Body Was Badly Decomposed When It Was Found

Celeste's body was discovered in September 2025 in the front trunk of a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood.

The car had been at the tow yard for several days after it was abandoned on a residential street in the Hollywood Hills. LAPD officers found the body after they received a report about a foul odor emanating from the vehicle at the impound lot.

Celeste's body was located in a bag stored in the Tesla's front trunk. It had been chopped up and was in a state of advanced decomposition when it was found.

Authorities did not immediately release the dead person's name ... describing the body as a female about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 70 pounds, with wavy dark hair, with the previously described tattoo.

We confirmed the Tesla was registered in Hempstead, Texas, to D4vd's real name, David Anthony Burke.

Celeste's Body Was Found September 8

Authorities confirmed Celeste's body was found on September 8, according to NBC News.

Law enforcement sources told us D4vd claimed he had no idea anything had gone wrong, and we were also told he was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

D4vd was in the middle of his world tour when the news about the body being found was revealed, and although he performed several dates after the news broke, he canceled his show in Seattle scheduled for September 17, the day Celeste's body was formally identified.