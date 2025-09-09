Singer D4vd Is Okay, Cooperating With Cops After Body Found In Impounded Tesla

OK, Cooperating With Cops After Body Found In Tesla

D4vd -- a popular singer with millions of streams -- is alive and well after a chopped up and heavily decomposed body was found in a Tesla registered to him that was sitting inside a Hollywood tow yard ... we've confirmed the body isn't his, and he's OK.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police are the ones who informed D4vd his Tesla was in an impound with a dead body inside, and he had no idea there was anything untoward going on.

We're told D4vd is fully cooperating with police as the investigation moves forward.

The big question mark here ... we don't know if D4vd gave his car to somebody or if it was possibly stolen.

As we reported ... LAPD told us officers responded Monday after receiving a report of a foul odor coming from the Tesla. Police say human remains were found, and the case is now being treated as a death investigation.

TMZ confirmed with LAPD ... the Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to David Anthony Burke ... D4vd's real name.

D4vd is currently on a world tour that kicked off last month and he's set to take the stage Tuesday in Minneapolis.