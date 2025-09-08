Kelley Wolf Booted From Airbnb for Overstaying, Told Officers She Believed She Was Buying House

Told Officers She Thought She Was Buying the Place

Kelley Wolf got confronted by officers before deciding to check herself into rehab ... and it looks like it all has to do with an Airbnb stay gone wrong.

According to a police report -- obtained by TMZ -- deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Peoa, Utah, on Labor Day for a "keep the peace" call.

The report says the caller asked deputies to help remove a female tenant who they claimed had overstayed her time at the Airbnb.

While the report doesn't name Kelley as the tenant, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ it was her.

When deputies arrived, they say they "found the residence in disarray" -- with Kelley moving large amounts of alcohol, food, decorations, and personal items into the home.

The report says Kelly was cooperative with law enforcement, but "struggled to follow directions and staying focused on the task of moving her items out of the home."

According to the officers, Kelley told them she thought she was moving into the home and buying it -- even though the home was apparently not for sale.

The docs say most of Kelly's belongings were moved onto the front porch ... and deputies made sure she couldn't go back inside.