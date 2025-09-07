Kelley Wolf Enters Rehab After Arrest and Messy Split From Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf has reportedly entered rehab as she works to prioritize her health while navigating a contentious split from Scott Wolf.

According to PEOPLE, the "Real World: New Orleans" alum has begun treatment while facing three misdemeanor charges tied to her estranged husband.

In court last week, Kelley told a Utah judge she planned to start a month-long rehab program on September 12, saying she was looking forward to the process and that her brother would accompany her when she checked in.

Her decision comes after prosecutors filed three domestic violence-related misdemeanors in late August -- one count of electronic communications harassment and two counts of electronic disclosure of personal information.

The charges stem from a series of Instagram posts that allegedly revealed Scott's phone number and included references to the couple's children, violating a gag order restricting both parents from publicly discussing their family.

We broke the story ... Kelley was arrested August 26 over the social media posts and released later that day under strict conditions, including sobriety, treatment, and no contact with Scott or their kids outside of mediation.

Play video content

Back in June, Kelley had already made headlines when she called 911, asking officers to help retrieve belongings from the Park City home she once shared with Scott.

Scott, who filed for divorce earlier this year after 21 years of marriage, has called the split “the most difficult decision of my life,” stressing their children remain his and Kelley’s top priority.