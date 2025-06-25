Scott Wolf Seeks Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

Scott Wolf is seeking court-ordered protection against his estranged wife amid a nasty divorce.

The "Party of Five" star beelined it to court Tuesday in Utah and filed for a temporary restraining order against 'Real World' star Kelley Wolf ... TMZ has confirmed.

Scott's filing includes his declaration and another declaration from Michael Wolf, who appears to be one of his siblings.

It's unclear what Scott says about his estranged wife in the docs ... they are under seal.

As we reported ... Scott and Kelley announced earlier this month they were divorcing after two decades of marriage, where they built a family of five with their three kids.

The divorce took a dark turn two weeks ago when cops in Utah detained Kelley and took her to a hospital for an evaluation.

Play video content Instagram/@kelleywolf