Scott Wolf Seeks Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

Scott Wolf Help Judge, I've Got Real World Problems!!! Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

By TMZ Staff
Published
scott Kelley wolfe getty comp
Getty Composite

Scott Wolf is seeking court-ordered protection against his estranged wife amid a nasty divorce.

The "Party of Five" star beelined it to court Tuesday in Utah and filed for a temporary restraining order against 'Real World' star Kelley Wolf ... TMZ has confirmed.

scott wolf Kelley Limp getty
Getty

Scott's filing includes his declaration and another declaration from Michael Wolf, who appears to be one of his siblings.

It's unclear what Scott says about his estranged wife in the docs ... they are under seal.

Scott Wolf and Kelly Wolf Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

As we reported ... Scott and Kelley announced earlier this month they were divorcing after two decades of marriage, where they built a family of five with their three kids.

The divorce took a dark turn two weeks ago when cops in Utah detained Kelley and took her to a hospital for an evaluation.

061325_kelley_wolf_kal
PLACED IN CUFFS
Instagram/@kelleywolf

Us Weekly was first to report Scott's restraining order filing. A source close to Kelley told Us Weekly the legal action "is not warranted, it's cruel ... it's incorrect" and "it's so sad for the kids."

