Scott Wolf and Wife Kelley End Marriage After 21 Years

Scott and Kelley Wolf have called it quits after more than two decades of marriage.

Kelley shared the news of their split Tuesday on Instagram, writing ... "It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage." She explained the decision came after "a long, quiet journey" rooted in "hope, patience, and care for our children."

She says she feels "peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion." Kelley went on to praise Scott, calling him "one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit."

She emphasized the couple’s focus remains on their children and navigating this next chapter with love and respect. "My priority has always been their wellbeing -- and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection -- with grace."

She ended the post by asking for privacy and thanking family and friends who have supported her, ending with, "May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍"