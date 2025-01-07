'Doc' Star Scott Wolf Says He Gives Off Doctor Vibes, Keeps Getting Cast As MD

Play video content TMZ.com

Scott Wolf is back in the white coat, playing a doctor on a new hospital drama ... but he's not upset about being constantly cast as a physician ... far from it!!!

We got Scott in New York City on Tuesday ahead of the premiere of his new show "Doc" ... where Scott plays what's become a familiar role for him.

Scott says he must give off doctor vibes because this is the fourth show where he's played an MD ... and he thinks "Doc" is the best one yet, comparing it to a former FOX hit, "House."

Don't get it twisted ... Scott's happy being typecast as a doctor, and it's making his parents proud. 😂

In "Doc," Scott plays a doctor with a dark secret ... and he works in the same Minneapolis hospital as Molly Parker's lead character, an MD who loses 8 years of memory from a traumatic brain injury.

Scott sounds super excited about the show and he says folks will be able to connect with the cast ... just like another series he's famous for, "Party of Five."

Play video content TMZ.com

Incredibly, it's the 30th anniversary of 'Party' ... and Scott says fans still come up to him and tell him how they emotionally connected to the series.

Time flies when you're having fun playing TV doctors!!!