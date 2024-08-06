'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sara Ramirez Settles Divorce With Estranged Husband

Sara Ramirez is one step closer to being legally single ... as Sara has settled their divorce from their estranged husband, Ryan Debolt.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... Sara and Ryan have reached a settlement on all issues between them. Neither Sara nor Ryan will be receiving spousal support.

The settlement is pretty cut and dry ... as the exes share no minor children and have been separated for the last 6 years.

A judge has yet to sign off on the agreement ... but if it all goes according to plan, Sara and Ryan's marriage will officially be terminated on December 16.

Sara -- who is best known for their work in "Grey's Anatomy," "Madam Secretary," and the "Sex and the City" spinoff series "And Just Like That..." -- filed for divorce back in June.

The update came 3 years after the former couple went public with their separation ... though, court documents later proved the twosome had been apart for a lot longer.

Sara and Ryan got engaged in June 2011 after dating for a few years, and they wed in July 2012. The duo exchanged their vows in a private beachside ceremony in New York.

In 2016, Sara came out as queer and bisexual following the Pulse nightclub shooting. A few years later, Sara opened up once more ... as they shared they were gender nonbinary.