'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sara Ramirez Files for Divorce 3 Years After Separation

Sara Ramirez is making the split from husband Ryan Debolt official ... finally filing for divorce, years after announcing they were going separate ways.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star filed for a dissolution of marriage Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences. Like we said ... this is coming a good three years after they and Ryan went public with their separation news.

Per the docs, obtained by TMZ, Sara has asked to block the court's ability to award spousal support for either party ... which makes sense because they say there's a prenup. Sara also lists their date of separation as January 2018 ... which is important to note since the exes didn't confirm their split until 2021.

In the separation announcement, Sara wrote ... "We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms."

Sara and Ryan got engaged back in June 2011 after dating for a number of years. They got hitched that next summer in New York ... tying the knot in a private beachside ceremony.

Yet, after the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 ... Sara decided to publicly share they were queer and bisexual ... something their "Grey's Anatomy" character, Dr. Callie Torres, had notably done on a 2009 episode of the medical drama.

Sara offered up another personal update in August 2020 ... sharing they were gender nonbinary. They wrote at the time ... "In me is the capacity to be: girlish boy, boyish girl, boyish boy, girlish girl, all, neither."