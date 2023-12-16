'General Hospital' Star Jack Axelrod Dead at 93

Jack Axelrod -- a longtime TV actor most famous from 'General Hospital' -- has died.

His rep confirmed his death to Entertainment Weekly, saying he passed on Nov. 28 in L.A. from natural causes. She adds, "I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family. We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets."

Like we said, Axelrod will likely best be remembered for playing Victor Jerome on 'GH' for 40 episodes back in the '80s ... but he had a long and illustrious career outside of that too.

In addition to lending his services to the famed soap, Axelrod also famously guest starred on 'Grey's Anatomy' in the 2000s for a few episodes, during which he played Charlie Yost opposite Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo.

Other famous shows he'd been in ... 'My Name is Earl,' 'Scrubs,' 'Malcolm in the Middle,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'The Help,' 'Dallas,' 'Hill Street Blues,' 'Kojak,' 'Dynasty,' 'Night Court,' 'Knots Landing,' 'Murphy Brown,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Boy Meets World,' 'Jack & Jill,' 'Dharma and Greg,' 'Star Trek: Voyager,' 'Alias,' 'Frasier,' 'Hawthorne,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'NCIS,' 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Ray Donovan,' 'Modern Family' ... and more.

He was very much so a veteran thespian, and he worked a lot. Axelrod was 93.