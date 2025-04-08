Hailey Van Lith Poses For S.I. Swimsuit Digital Issue

College basketball star Hailey Van Lith is trading her jersey for some beachwear ... putting her athletic figure on display for her big debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!!

The TCU hooper -- who was Big 12 Player of the Year this past season -- teamed up with the publication for a digital cover photoshoot at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas ... rocking several one and two-piece swimsuits as she posed for the cameras.

HVL spoke about the cool opportunity ... saying it's all about feeling comfortable in her own skin.

"I feel sexy and cute and athletic," she told S.I. Swim. "You can be strong and beautiful and all athletes should feel empowered."

It's a special time for the 23-year-old ... as she'll soon find out where her WNBA home will be at next week's draft.

Van Lith had a successful college career with Louisville, LSU and TCU ... appearing in the Elite Eight a record five times.

S.I. Swim has had a knack for adding ballers to the family lately ... with Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more also landing the gig.