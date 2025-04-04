Caitlin Clark Has to 'Earn Spot' On USA Flag Football Team, CEO Says

If Caitlin Clark really wants to play flag football at the 2028 Olympics, she won't be getting any superstar treatment to get a spot on the team -- so say the organization's CEO!!

The WNBA superstar recently mentioned at the NFL Annual League Meeting she always dreamed of playing football as a kid ... and even tossed out the idea of suiting up for the Red, White and Blue on the gridiron when the Games come around in a few years.

"Maybe LA 2028, maybe I'll do two sports," Clark said at the meeting. "Or if basketball doesn't work out, I'll head over to flag football."

TMZ Sports spoke with Scott Hallenbeck, the CEO and Executive Director of USA Football, about the Indiana Fever hooper's comments ... and while he called them "exciting because they show the tremendous growth of flag football," he made it clear CC would have to try out like everyone else.

"USA Football is going to assemble the best possible team for the Los Angeles Olympics, and crossover athletes have already proven they can compete in flag at the highest levels," Hallenbeck said.

"That said, there’s a process, and each player will have to earn their spot for LA28."

While it's not tackle football like the NFL, trying out for flag football is no walk in the park. We spoke with Flag Football star quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette in the past ... and he told us he's a better option than three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.

"I'm not saying I'm a better player overall but until he steps on a 5v5 flag field, I'm going to feel that way until it’s proven otherwise!" Doucette said.

"I'm a competitor and need to be proven wrong."

Mahomes disagreed by sharing a 50 Cent meme on social media.

This will be the first time flag football is included in the Olympics -- and men and women will be competing.