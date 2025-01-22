Caitlin Clark Gets Birthday Surprise From Indiana Fever

Play video content Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's birthday wasn't gonna come and go without a special surprise from her employer ... 'cause the Indiana Fever pulled out all the stops with some cake, balloons and singing!!

The superstar guard was met with the lovely gesture after finishing her workout on Wednesday (of course she wouldn't take her big day off) ... when she walked into the exercise room to see her coaches and other Indiana staff.

The team had a birthday cake with candles and a giant "23" balloon ... and, of course, some singing.

"Thank you!" Clark said with a smile. "You didn't have to do that. Were you guys waiting for me!?"

It's been quite the day for the hooper -- Clark also announced her foundation will be teaming up with Scholastic to promote youth literacy.

"Reading and education have always been hugely important in my life," Clark said.

"I remember picking out the books from the Scholastic flyer and how empowering that was for me as a child, and how motivated I was to read."

"I want to help kids have the same experience, to develop their reading skills, and open their imaginations to dream big."