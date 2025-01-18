Taylor Swift Braves the Cold While Arriving to Chiefs Playoff Game

Play video content

Taylor Swift's heading into some cold weather in Kansas City today ... but, she's bringing the heat with her outfit to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce!

The singer-songwriter just pulled up to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' matchup against the Houston Texans in K.C., Missouri Saturday ahead of the 3:30 PM local time kickoff.

Check out the vid ... Taylor's bundled up in a black and gray coat, tall black boots and stockings -- walking into the stadium after riding down the tunnel in a golf cart with her mom, Andrea, her dad, Scott, and others close to her.

T-Swift's going to need that coat ... 'cause it's gonna be a cold one on the Gridiron this afternoon. It's a high of 26 degrees in K.C. today -- with 17-mile-per-hour winds whipping around the venue.

As always, Taylor's in the middle of a whirlwind trip ... 'cause just last night she was hanging out with her mom and dad at a popular New York City restaurant -- showing off some leg in in a short skirt and long jacket combo.

It's a must-win game for the Chiefs in their first playoff matchup this season after they enjoyed a bye last week. A win moves them one step closer to the Super Bowl ... the same event where Taylor and Travis shared a memorable on-field kiss last season after K.C. defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Taylor's a regular at games in K.C. ... who last cheered on her beau's team in person against this same Texans squad on December 21. Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and co. won that game 27-19.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kelce played in one more regular season game after that, during which he broke the Chiefs' record for all-time receiving touchdowns ... but, it was in Pittsburgh, and Swift wasn't in the stands.

Play video content The Stephen A. Smith Show

BTW ... Travis and Taylor are clearly head over heels in love, 'cause Travis Kelce recently talked about how he "couldn't be happier" in their relationship.