Travis Kelce's Ex Claims She Likes Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, says she's actually a fan of his new lover ... claiming despite all the chatter surrounding the relationship -- she likes Taylor Swift.

Nicole made the revelation when she was chatting it up with other contestants on the season premiere of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" on FOX ... when she explained how she really felt about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's romantic partner.

"I really, like, like her," Nicole said. "I think that she's very talented."

Of course, the Traylor craze hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Nicole ... as she explained numerous times in the past she has been on the receiving end of hate from fans -- and going through such a public breakup was "overwhelming."

"Being reduced to a headline, to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend? I feel like if I complete this [show], it'll be a massive impact for myself."

The 29-year-old went on to complete her challenge -- which involved a 130-foot drop -- before she was pulled aside for a conversation with real ex-Special Forces operatives to discuss her relationship further.

Nicole told them that the trolling is still constant from people online, even though the two broke up back in 2022 -- and at times, it has made her reflect on herself.

"It’s inadvertently affected me to a point where it makes me question, just like my overall value as a person or a partner."

After a nice pep talk, the Special Forces ops told her she was there for a reason -- and sent the model and influencer back on her way.