Travis Kelce's Ex Addresses Hate From Swifties, It Impacts Me Every Day

Play video content Unapologetically Angel

Travis Kelce's ex claims she's being bombarded with hate every single day amid his relationship with Taylor Swift ... saying the cruel comments from the Swifties have impacted her life, and she did nothing to deserve it!

Kayla Nicole was a guest on Angel Reese's new "Unapologetically Angel" show on Thursday ... where the two discussed her career, rumors and, of course, her ex of five years.

The Chicago Sky star brought up Kelce moving on with Taylor Swift ... and asked if the harassment from her fanbase bothered her -- even a year after the pop singer and Chiefs tight end became an item.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me -- it does. Even to this day," Nicole said.

"You can go to my most recent [social media] post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career ..."

Reese then asked Nicole why the Swifties seemed to dislike her so much ... especially since she handled the breakup with such grace.

"I don't know," Nicole said. "I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."

As for her career, Nicole said she will be the utmost professional when discussing her ex and his team ... and will continue to name-drop him -- as he's the best tight end in the NFL.

Nicole even revealed the two have run into each other in the past ... but they know better than to try and strike up a conversation.

"I'll hit him with a head nod," Nicole said. "That's about it."

"We've seen each other in public spaces but I think that we're both aware of the nature of his new situation that there's just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy."