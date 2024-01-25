Travis Kelce's Ex Says She's Over Dating Athletes, I Want A Man With Power!

Play video content Behind The Likes

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, is putting the WAG lifestyle in the past ... revealing she's no longer interested in dating athletes -- she wants a man with power instead.

The model and influencer opened up this week about her dating life after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end moved on with Taylor Swift ... and while she's not definitively slamming the door shut on jocks for good, she'd be perfectly content if her future partners never stepped foot on a field, court or ice.

Kayla explained her stance on the "Behind the Likes" podcast ... saying, "I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage."

But don't get your hopes up, broke boys -- Kayla made it clear she still wants a guy with a lot of 0s in his bank account.

"I would love to just date someone that ... I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me," she added.

"So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy."

As Kayla put it -- she still wants to go to games for entertainment, but doesn't want to be there as a supportive GF.

Kayla -- who dated Kelce on and off for years before their split in 2022 -- also addressed her social media post about Jalen Hurts ... and she defended her actions, even though the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is in a happy relationship.

Kayla claimed she was just speaking her mind and had no intention of acting on it ... but said the post got her in "trouble."