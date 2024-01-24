Travis Kelce On Damar Hamlin's Fake Punt, 'What In The F*** Are They Doing?'

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce said what everyone was thinking about the Buffalo Bills' head-scratching fake punt with Damar Hamlin during Sunday's playoff game ... admitting he bluntly asked himself, "What in the f*** are they doing??"

The Bills were feeling spicy early in the fourth quarter of their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ... going for it on fourth and five from their own 30-yard line, which resulted in a turnover on downs.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend spoke about the interesting decision to try and pull a quick one on the defending Super Bowl champs ... and he was just as confused as everyone else.

Season on the line for the Bills



“Lets run a fake punt with Damar Hamlin”

"Initially, I'm like, 'What the f*** are they doing?'" Kelce told his brother, Jason, on their "New Heights" podcast. "Fourth and five, in your own territory at that point in the game, that's not time for a fake ... especially in the playoffs, where everything is on the line."

Kelce broke down what he eventually concluded about the move ... explaining he believes the Bills noticed the Chiefs only had 10 men on the field, and they had an audible in place for that specific scenario in hopes of maximizing on the opportunity.

Of course, Hamlin was stuffed after just a few yards ... and the Chiefs took over possession before eventually securing the win and a spot in the AFC Championship Game.