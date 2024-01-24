Travis Kelce Says Heart Hands Celebration Aimed At Bills Fans, Not Taylor Swift

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Sorry, Swifties ... Travis Kelce just admitted his viral heart hands celebration on Sunday was NOT aimed at his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast that the gesture was actually for angry Buffalo Bills fans.

Kelce explained to his brother, Jason, on the show that as he was pulling up to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo to prep for the Divisional Round playoff game, Bills Mafia threw shade his team's way that he thought crossed the line.

"The Bills -- coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy," Kelce said. "Did it get a little disrespectful? One-thousand percent. One-thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One-thousand percent."

Play video content TMZ Studios

Kelce declined to say exactly what was said by the Bills backers ... though he did tell Jason, "Some things were said about the families -- some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was pretty wack."

So, in an effort to make sure Bills fans knew the feelings weren't "mutual" ... he formed his fingers into a heart after scoring his first touchdown of the night.

"I don't hate you guys like you hate us," he said of what his intentions were with the celly. "It's all love, baby. It's all love."

Of course, Swift has made the move famous over the years ... and Kelce was actually spotted throwing it up to her fans at her show down in Argentina late last year.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.