Travis Kelce's Ex-GF & Patrick Mahomes' Brother Chat in Vegas, Pre Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's Ex-GF & Mahomes' Bro Hobnobbin' In Vegas Leading Up to Super Bowl!!!

2/9/2024 12:40 PM PT
Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, might have had a falling out with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ... but there's clearly no love lost between her and Jackson Mahomes -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the two rubbed elbows in Vegas before the big game.

Eyewitnesses tell us ... Kelce's former flame -- whom he was with for years before Taylor Swift -- and the Chiefs QB's younger bro came together at the Aria's High Limit Lounge at around 10:15 PM Thursday night -- and they didn't leave each other's side for about an hour.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us this meetup wasn't planned -- it was more of a bump-into sitch, apparently -- although people on the scene say it certainly seemed coordinated, as we're told Kayla joined Jackson at the hotel's fancy bar after he had been waiting around for a minute. Eyewitnesses tell us it appeared Jackson might've, perhaps, been waiting for her.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brittany Matthews, Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce
Regardless, witnesses say Jackson and Kayla -- who became good friends during the years that the model dated Kelce -- were super warm toward each other while they talked ... appearing jovial throughout their entire conversation -- an engrossing one for both, we're told.

Of course, this is notable because Kayla has recently attempted to distance herself from Patrick and Brittany ... after the latter struck up a bond with Kelce's new bae, Tay Tay.

ICYMI ... Kayla unfollowed the famous couple online -- later explaining she did it to "protect" herself amid the tight end's new romance and his obvious continued bond with PM.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Together
While Kayla seemingly shook off any connection to Mahomes/Kelce -- she's clearly still cool with Jackson here -- which makes sense based on what else we know. Sources tell us there's really no bad blood between any of the parties ... and we're told that just because Brittany and Kayla's friendship fizzled after she and Trav split -- our sources insist there was never an expectation that anyone else surrounding them would cut ties, including JM.

Kayla Nicole's Hot Shots
Trav, of course, has moved on ... and Kayla seems more than ready to do the same -- saying last month she's no longer interested in dating athletes, wanting a man with power instead.

On its face, her run-in with Jackson doesn't appear to have been romantic. But it is interesting that Kayla is in Vegas at all right now ... suppose we'll see what happens.

Play nice, kids!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

