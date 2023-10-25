Travis Kelce's Ex Still Friends W/ Brittany Mahomes, Unfollowed To Protect Herself

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is opening up on her decision to cut ties with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on social media ... saying she still has love for her friends, but she had to create a distance to "protect" herself amid the tight end's new romance with Taylor Swift.

Kayla Nicole -- who dated Kelce for five years -- hit the "unfollow" button on her longtime friends' Instagram accounts last month ... something she says she discussed with Brittany in private.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," Nicole told People. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

Shortly after Kayla's social media activity, many speculated she was pissed about Brittany getting chummy with her ex's new woman ... but she says that's not the case -- seemingly claiming she is still in contact with not only the Mahomeses, but Travis as well.

"To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved."

Kayla added Brittany knows she still cares about her ... but it sounds like she decided to separate herself in the public space to avoid further drama as she looks to move on with her life.