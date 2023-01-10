Travis Kelce Denies Being Cheap Boyfriend ... 'Don't Buy Into That S***'

Travis Kelce is addressing all the rumors surrounding his breakup from Kayla Nicole ... saying it's "crazy" to think money was the reason behind the split.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and model officially called it quits in 2022 after 5 years together ... with reports -- citing anonymous friends close to Kayla -- claiming the tight end kept a tight grip on his wallet during their relationship, despite making more than $64 million over the course of his career.

Kelce voiced his side of the story on "The Pivot Podcast" this week ... calling all the speculation complete nonsense.

"How crazy is that?!" the 33-year-old said on Tuesday. "Don't buy into that s***!"

"We were in a relationship for 5 years," he added. "A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about, which is ridiculous."

In fact, Kelce says Kayla had her own money to begin with ... so it's not like she needed a handout.

"I would never say that I was supporting her," Kelce said. "She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career."

The Super Bowl champ also talked about his current dating life -- or lack, thereof -- saying he's still single, and the only committed relationship he has right now is with football.

"I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession," Kelce said.

"I'm outside, though," he added with a laugh.