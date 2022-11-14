Chanel Iman Gets NFL Boyfriend A Big Booty Cake For His Birthday

All he wanted for his birthday was a big booty ... cake -- and that's exactly what Chanel Iman got her NFL boyfriend, Davon Godchaux, to celebrate his bday!

The New England Patriots' defensive tackle celebrated his 27th trip around the sun with his supermodel girlfriend over the weekend on a luxurious yacht.

You can see Iman and Godchaux -- who signed a contract extension with the Pats in July -- smiling, doing a bit of karaoke ... basically all lovey-dovey.

But, the best part is the bday cake Iman got him -- of a woman's booty in red and black lingerie.

"Celebrating you Big Daddy," the 31-year-old Atlanta model said in her IG post of the booty-full treat.

"Happy Birthday! I love you."

It seems Davon loved his birthday cake 'cause the 27-year-old licked the voluptuous buns right in front of the camera.

"The best birthday ever!" Godchaux said in the comments under Iman's post, "My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ❤️😝😝"

It's crystal clear Iman and Godchaux are going strong after going IG official this April ... just months after New York Giants' WR Sterling Shepard filed for divorce.

And, it seems Shepard -- who has two kids with Iman -- may have moved on as well ... the wide receiver shared a photo of him and Shaniece Hairston at Odell Beckham's 30th birthday bash!