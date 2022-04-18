Chanel Iman Goes IG Official W/ Patriots Player ... Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Chanel Iman is officially off the market ... 'cause the supermodel just went IG official with Patriots DT Davon Godchaux -- after estranged hubby Sterling Shepard recently filed for divorce.

The Victoria's Secret model was spotted with her new man at Coachella's Revolve Festival on Sunday ... and the couple looked happy-go-lucky.

Iman was smiling ear-to-ear in the new IG post, showing PDA with Godchaux, who was giving her smooches.

And, things must be pretty serious ... DG left a comment on her pic, writing, "I love you❤🤞🏾👅"

The 27-year-old Patriots nose tackle -- who signed with the Pats in 2021 after spending his first 3 seasons with the Dolphins -- also recently posted IG flicks of the new couple having a great time in Cali.

It's good to see Iman find love again ... remember, the 31-year-old is currently going through a divorce with Shepard, who filed last June.

Shepard -- who recently took a pay cut to remain with the Giants this upcoming season -- met Iman at Victor Cruz's birthday party back in 2016 ... before getting married to the model in March 2018.