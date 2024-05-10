EA Sports Reveals 'College Football 25' Deluxe Cover With Hunter, Ewers and More

Fans of the "College Football" video game franchise just got a little nugget to hold them over until the reboot is officially released later this year ... with EA Sports revealing the "Deluxe Edition" cover -- featuring some of the sport's biggest CURRENT stars.

"College Football 25" popped up on the PlayStation Store on Friday ... allowing gamers to add the project to their wishlist before it drops this summer. The main art for the special version of the game shows Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and two-way Colorado player Travis Hunter front and center.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck and Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins also appear behind them.

It's the first time the game will have current athletes getting the honor ... and it's all thanks to the NCAA's new NIL rules, which were nonexistent with all the former installments.

Athletes can now have their name, image and likeness all over the game ... and those who opted in on that opportunity reportedly received a $600 check and a copy of the game.

Bigger names used in promotion for the game are expected to get even more dough ... but there's one notable guy who is expected to get nothing -- Ewers' backup and Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew, Arch, who did not want to be involved.

The PS Store page also shared a screenshot from the game ... showing Notre Dame players lined up before running on the field.