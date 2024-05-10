Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
EA Sports Reveals 'College Football 25' Deluxe Cover With Hunter, Ewers and More

college footaball 25
EA Sports

Fans of the "College Football" video game franchise just got a little nugget to hold them over until the reboot is officially released later this year ... with EA Sports revealing the "Deluxe Edition" cover -- featuring some of the sport's biggest CURRENT stars.

"College Football 25" popped up on the PlayStation Store on Friday ... allowing gamers to add the project to their wishlist before it drops this summer. The main art for the special version of the game shows Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and two-way Colorado player Travis Hunter front and center.

EA Sports

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck and Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins also appear behind them.

donovan edwards_travis hunter_quinn ewers side by side
Getty

It's the first time the game will have current athletes getting the honor ... and it's all thanks to the NCAA's new NIL rules, which were nonexistent with all the former installments.

Athletes can now have their name, image and likeness all over the game ... and those who opted in on that opportunity reportedly received a $600 check and a copy of the game.

Bigger names used in promotion for the game are expected to get even more dough ... but there's one notable guy who is expected to get nothing -- Ewers' backup and Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew, Arch, who did not want to be involved.

college footaball 25 easports game footage
EA Sports

The PS Store page also shared a screenshot from the game ... showing Notre Dame players lined up before running on the field.

It's the first new game since the massively popular franchise ended with NCAA Football 14 ... so yeah, get excited, folks.

