Josh Allen Lands Madden 24 Cover

Rejoice, Bills Mafia ... Josh Allen has been officially named the Madden 24 cover athlete!!!

EA Sports just announced the news ... making Allen the first-ever ever Buffalo Bill to grace the cover of the football video game -- and the quarterback made it clear he was pumped ... showing no concerns whatsoever about a potential curse.

"A childhood dream come true," Allen tweeted ... before adding a praying hands emoji.

Josh Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w2HHqTYt9i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 7, 2023 @YahooSports

The cover art is pretty cool ... on one of the editions, the 27-year-old is featured bowing his head in his Bills gear. On another edition, the signal-caller can be seen partying in the endzone with Buffalo fans.

The game officially drops in August.

Of course, the announcement didn't come without criticism ... many felt Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts or even Justin Jefferson should have nabbed the honor.

In fact, Robert Griffin III said earlier this week he felt Allen's teammate, Damar Hamlin, should have been the one who graced the cover ... not the QB.

But, Madden execs were clearly thrilled with the Allen choice nonetheless -- tweeting, "Welcome to the Fam."

The feat marks yet another awesome moment for Allen this offseason -- you'll recall, he also just recently got into a romantic relationship with Hailee Steinfeld.