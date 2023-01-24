Josh Allen Calls Damar Hamlin Body Double Claims 'Stupid,' 'Stop That S***'
Josh Allen Hamlin Body Double Claims Are 'Stupid' ... 'Stop That S***'
1/24/2023 3:36 PM PT
Josh Allen is taking aim at all the conspiracy theorists and tinfoil hat-wearers who have insisted there was a Damar Hamlin body double at the Bills' playoff game on Sunday ... saying straight up, "That's stupid."
Allen addressed the outlandish internet rumors while appearing on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" podcast ... urging people to "stop that s***."
"Yeah, that's stupid," Allen said ... before adding, "There's absolutely zero chance. That's the Damar Hamlin. That's our guy. That's our brother."
.@JoshAllenQB reacts to the “Damar Hamlin body double” conspiracy theory.— Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) January 24, 2023 @KBBasement
🔗: https://t.co/C8MpyK4NfV pic.twitter.com/Cugk8Nd3PV
The theories swirled up after Hamlin wore a mask, hoodie and sunglasses to Buffalo's postseason contest against the Bengals on Sunday ... with trolls suggesting it was all in an effort to hide something.
But the Bills' star QB says that's all B.S.
We're so glad you're here, @HamlinIsland. 🫶#LoveForDamar | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rxR7PX7I00— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2023 @BuffaloBills
"One, that's Damar's swag -- he likes wearing that," Allen said. "Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. So, yes. That was Damar."
While Allen doesn't subscribe to the Hamlin body double claims, the QB did admit that he's into conspiracy theories ... and the moon landing is one that piques his interest.