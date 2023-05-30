Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Cozy With Hailee Steinfeld At Sushi Dinner

There appears to be a new woman in Josh Allen's life ... the NFL star grabbed dinner with Hailee Steinfeld over the weekend -- and they sure looked like a couple at the restaurant.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and the actress hit Sushi By Bou in New York City ... and in a photo they posed for at the dinner table, you can see they were awfully cuddly.

In the pic, Allen's arm is draped over Steinfeld's shoulder ... and his hand is firmly entangled in the "Starving" singer's too.

Neither has confirmed a romantic relationship publicly -- but it's not the first time the two have been seen out together ... just last week, they were spotted walking on NYC streets as well.

27-year-old Allen had been in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams ... though the two appeared to split right around the time the Bills' season came to an end in the winter.

As for Steinfeld, the 26-year-old previously dated Niall Horan ... but they split in 2018.