Robert Griffin III Says Damar Hamlin Should Be Madden 24 Cover Athlete

Forget Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson ... if Robert Griffin III had it his way -- the Madden 24 cover athlete would be none other than Damar Hamlin!!

The former Heisman Trophy winner made his case for the Buffalo Bills defensive back to be picked over Allen, Burrow, Jefferson and all of the rest of the NFL's biggest superstars for the honor in a series of tweets on Monday.

RGIII explained ... the tale of Hamlin surviving cardiac arrest during a game and then coming back to the field to practice with the Bills just a few months later needs to be immortalized on the world's most popular football video game.

"Celebrate a moment that brought us all together for once regardless of what team you cheer for," the former QB said.

"Celebrate [Bills trainer] Denny Kellington and the professionals who saved his life with a briefing detailing all the work they did to save him and get him back on the field. It's important for the youth to know these facts and Madden has their attention."

Last year, John Madden himself graced the cover of the game. In 2021, it was Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady who got the nod.