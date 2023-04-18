Damar Hamlin 'Fully Cleared' To Resume Football Career, Bills GM Says

Play video content Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin has the green light to throw on his helmet and shoulder pads once again -- the Bills safety is "fully cleared" to resume his football career just three and a half months after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, Brandon Beane announced Tuesday.

The Buffalo general manager shared the incredible update just minutes ago ... saying Hamlin's team of specialists are "in agreement" that he is able to resume his football career.

In fact, Beane says Hamlin has been working out lately -- just like any other athlete would after going down with an injury.

"He's fully cleared," Beane told reporters. "He's here, and he is of the mindset, he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return."

Hamlin hasn't played since his medical emergency during "Monday Night Football" on Jan. 2 ... and has used his near-death experience to spread awareness for CPR training and AED accessibility.

Back in February, Hamlin announced his intentions to return to the field in an interview with Michael Strahan ... saying, "That's always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, I'm trying to do things to keep advancing my situation."

"Bu, I'm allowing that to be in God's hands. I'm just thankful he gave me a second chance."