Damar Hamlin Say's He'll 'Change The World' W/ Donation Money

Damar Hamlin has big plans for the millions that were donated to his foundation after his cardiac arrest medical emergency ... telling TMZ Sports he's "gonna change the world."

Remember, over 240k contributors showed the Buffalo Bills' safety love in the form of U.S. dollars, donating over $9M to his Chasing M's Foundation following the terrifying incident during the Bengals game on Jan. 2.

The initial goal of the fundraiser, originally a holiday toy drive, was only $2,500 ... so when we caught up with Hamlin at the Etta restaurant in Phoenix on Friday, we had to ask what he planned on doing with all the cash.

"I'm gonna change the world," the 24-year-old said. "Change the world."

Of course, Hamlin's world has already changed since the Monday Night Football incident ... the former 6th-round pick is one of the most recognizable people in the league. And, he's already doing good ... Damar partnered with the American Heart Association. He also received the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award.

MONDAY ON @GMA: "He was literally the savior of my life."@michaelstrahan sits down with @HamlinIsland to reflect on what happened on the football field and his remarkable road to recovery. https://t.co/EzJjRf96zj pic.twitter.com/9P4mXQScmp — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2023 @GMA

Hamlin, who gives the most praise to God, also credited Bills' athletic trainer Denny Kellington for saving his life.

"He was literally the savior of my life, you know, administering CPR on me," Hamlin told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America".