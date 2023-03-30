President Biden Meets With Damar Hamlin At White House

Damar Hamlin's trip to the nation's capital resulted in some one-on-one time with the biggest VIP in the city -- President Joe Biden, who welcomed the Buffalo Bills safety for a sit-down chat at the White House!!

Hamlin was in D.C. to support the Access to AEDs Act this week ... and after meeting with politicians at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, he got a few minutes to hang with POTUS on Thursday!!

"Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people," #46 said on Twitter.

"And what's more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today."

And, just like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, it looks like Hamlin brought a gift for Biden ... as he's seen holding a Bills jersey in his lap during the meeting.

Remember, Biden called Damar's family shortly after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football in January ... sending his well wishes to the Hamlins as he faced a long road to recovery.