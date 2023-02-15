Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Damar Hamlin Gets Astronaut Hand Tattoo To Symbolize Healing Journey

2/15/2023 12:10 AM PT
Damar Hamlin's incredible road to recovery now includes some new ink ... TMZ Sports has learned the Bills defensive back just got a space-themed hand tattoo to remind him of the healing journey he's currently on.

Hamlin hit up artist Andres Ortega out at Onder Ink in Arizona just a couple days before the Super Bowl to get the piece done ... and it came out amazing.

It covers the entirety of the back of his left hand and wrist -- and features an astronaut hitting a yoga pose in the middle of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Ortega, who tattoos all kinds of professional athletes including Bengals star wideout Tee Higgins, tells us Hamlin wanted the tat to show how he's been mending since he went into cardiac arrest during a "Monday Night Football" game on Jan. 2.

Ortega added that Hamlin was also looking to show how he's been finding peace in the weeks following the medical emergency.

The 24-year-old was clearly stoked with the results -- he signed some autographs for Ortega afterward ... and then showed off the art all weekend long while out at the Super Bowl weekend festivities in Glendale.

