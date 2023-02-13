Damar Hamlin 'Doing Great' In Recovery ... Hoping To Play Football Again

Play video content ABC

Damar Hamlin says he's physically "doing great" in his recovery from his cardiac arrest last month ... revealing he does hope to one day get back on the field.

The Buffalo Bills safety opened up about what life has been like since his Jan. 2 medical emergency during a "GMA" interview with Michael Strahan ... and he said there haven't been many -- if any -- lingering physical issues.

"I'm doing great," the 24-year-old said.

Hamlin, though, did tell Strahan that mentally it's been tough ... saying he's still processing everything and all the "trauma that comes from dealing with a situation like that."

But, despite that, the former 6th-round pick said he still hopes to play football again.

"Eventually, that's always the goal," Hamlin said, "but I'm allowing that to be in God's hands."

Hamlin said he's spoken with doctors about the possibility of being cleared to suit up for an NFL game down the road -- but revealed, "They can't really tell because it's like -- it's a up to me thing, I guess, or it's a long road. They're just worried about trying to get me back to normal as much as they can."

For now, Hamlin -- who received the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award last week -- is focusing on his recovery ... while continuing to make an impact on communities through his charity work.

