Damar Hamlin Attends 'Masked Singer' Taping ... First Public Speaking Appearance

Damar Hamlin was a special guest at a taping for "The Masked Singer" Tuesday night ... marking the Buffalo Bills safety's first public speaking appearance since his medical emergency last month.

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures from the set of the taping ... showing the 24-year-old holding a football and smiling on stage alongside host Nick Cannon, with his name in big red letters on the screen behind him.

Hamlin made his first public appearance at the Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 22 ... but while he was present to show support for his team, he did not speak to the media.

Hamlin has since posted videos on his social media -- thanking his supporters and kickstarting a CPR challenge campaign with the American Heart Association -- so this is believed to be the first time he has spoken in public since the Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2.

We're told Hamlin attended the taping alongside his young brother, Damir, who's a big fan of the show ... and he wanted to come along to check out the action.