Jason Kelce Reportedly Joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' Show
It apparently didn't take long for Jason Kelce to find work in retirement -- the Philadelphia Eagles great is reportedly joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show this season ... after getting interest from pretty much every major network.
The Athletic shared the All-Pro center's next move on Monday ... saying ESPN landed the big fish over NBC, CBS, Amazon and more.
It's really a no-brainer -- Kelce is one of the most charismatic athletes out there ... and he already has experience breaking down games on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis.
Many were wondering what the future Hall of Famer would do with his free time after 13 years in the league ... and some felt he would be perfect for WWE, comedy or even Hollywood.
In fact, the guy proved he's got the wrestling thing down when he made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month ... and told TMZ Sports back in February he'd love to host "Saturday Night Live" just like Travis did last year.
While Kelce could still pursue all those avenues, we at least know his Mondays are fully booked with talkin' ball.