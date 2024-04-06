Jason Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance At WrestleMania 40

Jason Kelce's luchador mask after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win wasn't a one-time thing -- the recently retired NFL star donned the look once again ... making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania!!

The future Hall of Fame Philadelphia Eagles center and his former teammate, Lane Johnson, crashed the party amid legend Rey Mysterio and Andrade's tag-team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar on Saturday ... helping the former duo get the victory.

Rey Mysterio y Andrade ganan a Santos Escobar y Dominik Mysterio con la ayuda de dos enmascarados, que resultan ser.... JASON KELCE Y LANE JOHNSON, de los Pihladelphia Eagles. Qué cojones. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Stnck0VuhL — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2024 @LuigiWrestling

Of course, Kelce famously rocked a similar look after his brother, Travis, won the world title over the San Francisco 49ers in Vegas back in February ... wearing a wrestler mask as he chugged beers alongside Taylor Swift.

The appearance shouldn't be TOO surprising, especially after TMZ Sports' recent conversation with The Miz ... when he spoke highly of Jason's WWE potential -- but wouldn't spill the beans on whether the Super Bowl champ would make an appearance at the biggest night in wrestling.

Now we got our answers ... and Jason looked in his element -- screaming as he ripped his mask off to reveal his identity.

Naturally, the crowd went ballistic ... cheering for their 13-year center and longtime guard.