Jason Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance At WrestleMania 40
Jason Kelce's luchador mask after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win wasn't a one-time thing -- the recently retired NFL star donned the look once again ... making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania!!
The future Hall of Fame Philadelphia Eagles center and his former teammate, Lane Johnson, crashed the party amid legend Rey Mysterio and Andrade's tag-team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar on Saturday ... helping the former duo get the victory.
Rey Mysterio y Andrade ganan a Santos Escobar y Dominik Mysterio con la ayuda de dos enmascarados, que resultan ser.... JASON KELCE Y LANE JOHNSON, de los Pihladelphia Eagles. Qué cojones. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Stnck0VuhL— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2024 @LuigiWrestling
Of course, Kelce famously rocked a similar look after his brother, Travis, won the world title over the San Francisco 49ers in Vegas back in February ... wearing a wrestler mask as he chugged beers alongside Taylor Swift.
Se hizo canon el luchador Kelce #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/omst7TrA7y— Puddin emeritus III (Taylor’s Version) (@miicch) April 7, 2024 @miicch
The appearance shouldn't be TOO surprising, especially after TMZ Sports' recent conversation with The Miz ... when he spoke highly of Jason's WWE potential -- but wouldn't spill the beans on whether the Super Bowl champ would make an appearance at the biggest night in wrestling.
PHILLY STRONG.@JasonKelce & @LaneJohnson65 just destroyed @DomMysterio35 at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/k2xZdODDHA— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024 @WWE
Now we got our answers ... and Jason looked in his element -- screaming as he ripped his mask off to reveal his identity.
Naturally, the crowd went ballistic ... cheering for their 13-year center and longtime guard.
Sign of things to come for Jason??