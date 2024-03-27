Travis Kelce Explains Dad Bod ... 'It's March!!!'

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce just offered up a pretty good excuse for not showing off his most chiseled physique while out in the Bahamas ... explaining his weight's up right now because, well, it's the heart of his offseason!

The Kansas City Chiefs star touched on his dad bod while having a conversation with his older brother, Jason, and new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the latest episode of "New Heights."

Saquon asked the bros of the two, who could drink more ... and after the guys bantered a bit back and forth -- their respective weights entered the chat.

Jason said he was in the 283-pound range ... and while Travis -- who normally plays at 250 -- didn't put a number on his current poundage, he said straight up, "We're in the same weight class now!"

But, he had a great reason for the extra beef -- adding, "It's March!"

Of course, Travis doesn't have to play in an NFL game that matters until September -- and he won't have to hit mandatory Chiefs practices for at least another few weeks or so too -- so it seems pizza and other treats have been on the menu a little more than usual lately.

But don't worry, Kansas City ... let's be real -- he wasn't that thick in the Bahamas -- and he was just seen out getting in a lift at Dogpound Gym in L.A. earlier this week.