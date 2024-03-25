Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA While Swimming In the Bahamas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got hot and heavy in the Bahamas last week -- making out in the water while they were stripped down to their bathing suits ... and it's a familiar sight.

The couple got into the ocean Thursday while enjoying Harbour Island -- and they were ready to make out and get cozy on their vacation ... 'cause that's exactly what they did, not just among the waves but on the actual beach as well.

Take a look at the hot pics for yourself -- Taylor was all over Travis while he held her as they took a dip ... with one arm wrapped around his body, and the other hand holding a drink.

When they weren't smooching, they seemed to be goofing around and being playful -- by the looks of the shots, they were definitely having a great time enjoying each other out there.

Once they were done in the water, TK and TS laid out on the sand and soaked up some rays -- where Travis copped a handful of Tay Tay's booty as she showed off her backside. Gotta say, they both look great ... and they certainly weren't shy with the affection either.

Couple things about this -- one, we were 100% right when we reported there'd been sightings of them out in the Bahamas ... right down to the specific location of where they were at.

As we told you ... they landed in Eleuthera last week and then skipped on over to Harbour Island, where they were spotted on a dock that was tied to the Valentines Resort & Marina. Perfect for a couple of lovebirds ... which Travis and Taylor 100% still are at this point.

The other noteworthy tidbit ... Taylor did this exact same thing -- namely, making out in the Bahamas waters -- with her ex, Joe Alwyn, a couple years ago. So, a little déjà vu, for sure.

In any case, it's obvious that Taylor and Travis are head over heels, even now. And as we told you this weekend, they're now keeping their romance going in L.A., as they're back in town.