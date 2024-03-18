Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Sleuths Suspect Bahamas Getaway, Joe Vacay Repeat?

Sleuths covering Taylor Swift's every move think she and Travis Kelce are on a getaway together -- and if they're at this specific spot ... she may be a couple's vacay repeater.

Here's the deal ... despite her best efforts, people are still tracking Taylor's private jets -- or trying to anyway -- and one particular group thinks they've got her latest flight pinned down ... specifically, for a trip down to the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

This group of people who track jets suggest she may have been on a flight Sunday from L.A. to North Eleuthera -- and the reason they might be on to something ... some purported pics of T-Swift and TK surfaced online Monday, and it appears to show them in a tropical setting.

More accurately, the photos published by Deuxmoi appear to show Taylor and Travis walking along a dock -- although the publication doesn't offer any details on where this might be.

Luckily for us, we've done some digging -- and we think we got it figured out ... 'cause the dock they're on looks awfully similar to one that's just a hop and skip away from the main Eleuthera island ... namely, one featured at the Valentines Resort & Marina at Harbour Island.

Take a close look for yourself -- it's hard to say for certain ... but on its face, some of the characteristics seem to line up in appearance. So yeah, it's possible this is where they're at.

If true -- and we're not 100% sure it is at this point, although there are signs it might be -- then this is really interesting ... 'cause Taylor vacationed with her ex, Joe Alwyn, in Eleuthera as well once upon a time. In fact, it looks like she may be doing some of the same stuff.

Remember, in 2022 ... Taylor and Joe also jetted down to the Bahamas -- and they were staying in Eleuthera as well back then ... in none other than an airstream trailer owned by Lenny Kravitz. No word on whether she's shacking up there again with Trav ... hopefully not.

What's interesting about this too ... the fact Joe was just in L.A. the other day, this while Travis and Taylor were in town. Seems to be a lot of flashbacks going on with her ex-BF.

One last thing that pretty much confirms these two are enjoying a little R&R -- this on the heels of his NFL season being over, and Taylor enjoying a break from her international tour.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Taylor and Travis have had a vacation planned for a while -- although we didn't hear exactly where they were going. However, our sources say that after they went on this vacay -- which, for now, sure seems like it's happening right now -- they were due to come back to Los Angeles and continue hanging out/playing house.

Taylor and Travis have been shacking up together at her Bev Hills crib for the past couple weeks -- and while Taylor hasn't been spotted out ... Trav's been hitting the town a lot solo.

The guy's been cruising around with his buddies, and he even went to the Justin Timberlake show last week ahead of the debut of his new album ... where he got an *NSYNC reunion.

Anyhoo ... assuming these two are on the getaway we think they're on -- this would mark their first real trip together where it's completely non-work-related ... another step in their relationship ... and just more evidence that they're truly getting serious.