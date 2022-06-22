Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Making Out In Bahamas On Vacation
6/22/2022 11:09 AM PT
Taylor Swift and BF Joe Alwyn are clearly having some fun in the sun, getting into the water and sharing some serious smooches on vacation.
The two have been down in the Bahamas, and were spotted Sunday on their getaway -- packing on some PDA during a dip.
After their love-fest, TS and JA got back on dry land and into their Airstream trailer -- one they're reportedly borrowing from Lenny Kravitz ... talk about a nice perk!
Taylor and Joe aren't spotted together often, even though they've been an item since 2016 -- so it's rare to see them out on vacation.
Taylor was recently in NYC at Tribeca -- the singer was scheduled for an event at the film festival where she discussed her 10-minute visual offering of "All Too Well" ... with Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in the lead roles.