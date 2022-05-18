Taylor Swift's NYU Commencement Speech Subtly Addresses Cancel Culture

Play video content NYU

Taylor Swift gave the commencement address Wednesday at New York University ... and there was an undercurrent to her talk that very subtly takes a shot at cancel culture.

Yankee Stadium was packed to the gills as Taylor took the stage and mused she's now a doctor ... after receiving an honorary degree ... she cautioned folks not to make her the go-to in an emergency.

Then she launched into her speech, which was all about her and her life. You could pass it off as somewhat self-indulgent, but there's a theme that seems to challenge cancel culture.

She talks about her cringeworthy moments over the years, and then drops undeniable knowledge on the grads ... that everyone has cringe moments in their life. It could be as superficial as the clothes you once wore -- something she talks about -- but it can go deeper -- much deeper.

Taylor says everyone makes mistakes, and she's always grown from hers and made her life better.

One way to look at this ... we have to tolerate mistakes and allow people to grow, not shelve them. As she said, there were reporters who suggested to her she might end up in pop star jail ... pop star jail is a form of cancel culture.

In any event, the crowd ate it up. BTW ... there's a class at NYU specifically on T.S.'s music.